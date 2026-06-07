GOP Rep. McCaul: I Don’t Believe Bill Pulte Is Statutorily Qualified to Be DNI

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said he did not believe incoming acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte was statutorily qualified for the job.

Partial transcript as follows:

MCCAUL: Well, I think he’s putting national security first, that a nuclear Iran is not acceptable. I do think the American people, though, as they see high gas prices, affordability is going to be an issue in this midterm.

RADDATZ: He says he doesn’t care about that.

MCCAUL: Well, it depends if you care about the elections. And I do think the Iranians are going to drag this out closer to the midterms and try to play that card.

RADDATZ: And we have about 30 seconds here. You’ve expressed concerns over Bill Pulte as well.

MCCAUL: I don’t believe he’s statutorily qualified. He doesn’t have any national security intelligence background. I applied for FISA warrants prior to Congress. If we go dark next week, right before the World Cup FIFA games and the 250th anniversary, that would be the most grossly irresponsible thing I’ve seen Congress do in my 22 years in office.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks for joining us. Always good to see you. Thank you.

MCCAUL: Thanks for having me.

RADDATZ: Coming up, the Roundtable on the ripple effects from the Maine Senate race and why they’re still counting votes in California.