Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘I’d Be All For’ Replacing Graham Platner

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said he would support replacing Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) on the ballot in Maine.

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “You know, Graham Platner is — I had just had this conversation with Rahm Emanuel. Graham Platner is running for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Maine. He’s faced this string of controversies and other Democrats like Democrats in the House, like Ro Khanna, he just campaigned with them but called Platinum’s actions misogynistic and shameful, but then said he, Platner had taken accountability. Is that good enough for you? Do you think Platner is a good representation of the Democratic Party?”

Quigley said, “You know, he is. I’ve been part of the impeachment investigation, the Russia investigation, talked about the problems I’ve had with President Trump now, into my second term with him. We have to try to be consistent here. And for all the reasons we have problems with many of our Republicans, especially this president, we can’t just turn our minds and say, ‘No, it’s different with this guy,’ just because he’s got a D next to his name. So that’s just my opinion. If there’s a way to replace him on the ballot, I’d be all for it. But as Rahm said, at this point, I guess it’s up to the voters in Maine.”

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