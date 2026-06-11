Van Hollen: Trump ‘Has Lost It and the World Knows It’

Thursday, on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed President Donald Trump had “lost it.”

Van Hollen said, “This is a war that President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu should never have started. We should end it as soon as possible. When you’re digging a hole, stop digging. But as you said, one day, Donald Trump says, you know, a deal is around the corner. It’s tomorrow. The next day he says, we want a bomb. And of course, weeks and weeks ago, he told the country that we’d already won. So what the hell are we doing here? And on the nuclear point, Chris, you probably remember just a few days ago, Donald Trump seemed very excited and he said, we have a big breakthrough on the nuclear file. Iran has agreed that its goal is not to seek a nuclear weapon. Apparently, no one told Donald Trump that that’s been Iran’s position for the last 20 years. So this is a president who has no idea what he’s doing. But to quote himself, he just doesn’t know it yet.”

He added, “Nobody believes what Donald Trump says, although I will say he sometimes does achieve his goal of getting the stock market to go up temporarily. And, you know, oil futures may begin to go down, but then everybody realizes what’s true. And all of that changes. And of course, you know, just the other day we learned that inflation is now at a year high since 2023. And where does the President of the United States say, hey, he loves inflation. So this is a guy who really has lost it and the world knows it. But nobody around him wants to tell him just how lost he is.”

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