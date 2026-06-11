Schiff: Trump Squandered ‘His Credibility by Telling Falsehood After Falsehood’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of “telling falsehood after falsehood.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You know, as a senator, I mean, and to one who’s been in Washington a long time as a congressman before this, how do you read into it when the president does post something like he does this morning, saying that strikes are happening tonight, that the United States is going to seize Kharg Island, we’re going to take over Iran’s oil and gas. I mean, do you take it seriously when he says it in the moment? Because obviously, he walked it back five hours later.

Schiff said, “It lacks a lot of credibility. And when the president says later in the day that a deal has been reached, that also lacks credibility. And this is the problem when the president squanders his credibility by telling falsehood after falsehood throughout the course of this presidency and his last, and that is, the American people really don’t know when to believe him. And I don’t think there’s anything strategic about that ambiguity. It doesn’t make us stronger that we can’t trust our own president. So I’m not sure what to make of it. Only time will tell whether there is a deal, whether we’re back at war, whether there is a deal worth making, or whether it is merely a face saving gesture. But one thing is perfectly clear: a tremendous amount of damage has been done, and American families are paying the price, and higher gas and higher food prices. And the president’s promise to keep us out of foreign wars, and has promised to focus so much on cost of living to the exclusion of other things. He has broken both of those promises spectacularly.”

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