Fetterman on Dem Defenses of Platner: Only Good Thing You Can Say Is He Has a D After His Name

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to those who say Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is better than Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) even though they have concerns about him by saying that “the only good thing you could say about him is he happens to have a D after the end of his name. Otherwise, what are you going to brag about him?”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Let me ask you, though, because what do you say to some of your fellow Democrats who say, yes, like you, they’re uncomfortable with Graham Platner, but they would argue they think he’s still better than Sen. Susan Collins. What say you?”

Fetterman answered, “I’m saying be honest. It’s like, the only good thing you could say about him is he happens to have a D after the end of his name. Otherwise, what are you going to brag about him? Is it about his Nazi ink? Is it that he used to mock American heroes, that [he said] don’t deserve to live? Or that he rough[ed] up former ex-girlfriends? … So, for me, like, if I was hearing that, well, at least now he’s a Democrat, and that’s where we are, because, otherwise. And he’s actually not even a Democrat, he’s a Communist.”

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