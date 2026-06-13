GOP Rep. Gooden: ‘It’s Not a Mystery Why Joe Biden Pardoned Mr. Fauci’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s revelations about over 120 secret U.S.-funded experimental biolabs overseas, including some that engaged in hazardous gain-of-function research, cast suspicion about Biden chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci and what he did not divulge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s welcome Congressman Lance Gooden from House Judiciary and House Armed Services,” FBN host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “What do you make of this? She did not explicitly say that they were working on bio weapons, as in Ukraine, but is warning that there’s really lack of oversight here. What do you make of this revelation?”

Gooden replied, “Well, this is certainly not Russian propaganda anymore and when I look at the clips of liberals in the years past, saying this was all a lie by the far right, who are just trying to scare the American people, I just shake my head. It is so frustrating to know that our government was engaged in this activity over the years, and now it’s not a mystery why Joe Biden pardoned Mr. Fauci. It’s not necessarily because he was worried about us coming after him, it’s because he was worried about the truth getting out to the American people, and that’s what’s finally starting to happen. Folks are starting to realize with this release today that Mr. Fauci and our own government were behind quite a bit, and I hope the American people continue to learn more.”

“I still don’t understand why they didn’t want us to learn about the Wuhan lab,” he added. Why was it so imperative for Mr. Fauci to keep that information from the American people? And if he is who our Intelligence was listening to for the last 20 years, why did we have a pandemic in the first place? Shouldn’t he have figured that out?”

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