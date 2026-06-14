Warnock: Adding Seats, Term Limits ‘on the Table’ for SCOTUS

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said all options, including adding seats and term limits, are on the table for Democrats who are attempting to regain a foothold on the Supreme Court.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Some of your colleagues and fellow Democrats are calling for adding additional seats to the Supreme Court. Would you support that? Would you vote to add additional seats to the Supreme Court?”

Warnock said, “I think we have to look at what’s happening in our country because it’s very serious. Donald Trump, in this most recent iteration, began this terrible race to the bottom that we’re seeing with gerrymandering by calling into Texas and saying, I need five more seats. The Supreme Court then poured fuel on that fire and with a vengeance, while people are literally casting their votes. We’re seeing state legislatures, led by craven politicians, race to try to play with the lines to jimmy rig the outcome in order to make it impossible for ordinary American citizens to hold their elected officials accountable at a time where this economy is not working for us. And the Supreme Court, continues to undermine his own credibility. I think that all options have to be on the table. We definitely need reform to this court. We need a code of ethics and, all options at this point. I have to be on the table.”

Welker said, “So that includes adding seats and or term limits?”

Warnock said, “All options have to be on the table.”

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