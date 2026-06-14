Warnock: Trump Will Likely Attempt to Interfere with Midterm Elections

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) made the unfounded claim that President Donald Trump would likely try to interfere with the midterm elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “let me ask you about another key section in your book. You reflect on the politics of the moment. You write, ‘The stakes could not be higher. We could lose our democracy. We could lose our planet. We could lose our souls.’ This does come as you’re joining other Democratic senators in basically, what is a simulation examining what might happen if Republicans interfered in the midterm elections? How seriously do you take interference in the midterm elections? Is this a hypothetical senator, or is this something you’re really worried about?”

Warnock said, “Sadly, no, it’s not a hypothetical at all. We’ve seen more than enough evidence to know that this president won’t do anything to stay in power. I represent the people of Fulton County, Georgia, where he recently sent the FBI in, to raid, the board of Elections to snatch, elections records from a, an election back in 2020. We have seen his harassment of election, workers every day. Election workers subpoena, asking for more information, subpoenas being being offered. The effort to to pass the so-called SAVE Act, which really ought to be called the Save Donald Trump’s Power Act. We’ve seen more than enough evidence, and an unchecked paramilitary force, that Washington Republicans just gave 70 billion more dollars to the other night, even though they’re already larger than the Marines. And so I take this very seriously. Democracy is is precious. It is. It is the political enactment of a spiritual ideal, that each of us has within ourselves a spark of the divine. And so we ought to have a vote. We ought to have a voice in the direction of our country and our destiny within it. It is not just one issue alongside other issues. The democracy is the house in which we get to fight for what matters. And so we have to remain vigilant and take this very seriously.”

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