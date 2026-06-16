Dem Rep. Ansari: Iran Deal ‘Abysmal’, But ‘Need to Cut Our Losses’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said that the Iran deal is “abysmal” but “this war needs to end. We need to cut our losses. It’s been catastrophic from the beginning, and it’s really destroyed the U.S.’s reputation on the world stage.”

Ansari said, “The issue is that this war never should have happened to begin with. None of the objectives that Donald Trump tried to lay out — he changed the objective many times…whether it be destroying the nuclear program, whether it be regime change, whether it be the missile program, none of those alleged objectives have been reached. We literally have a more combative, more hardline, younger regime in Iran. The nuclear program is not destroyed. What this deal is — at least what we have heard from what’s been leaked — is that there is a deal to then talk about a nuclear deal. The other piece that is blatantly missing in this deal is anything that has to do with human rights for Iranians. As I’ve talked about many times, back in January, thousands of Iranians were massacred. Donald Trump claimed, quote unquote help is on the way. He actually said that many times, and people believed him. And not one thing in this deal has to do with releasing political prisoners. There [are] U.S. citizens in Iran’s most notorious prisons. They are still conducting political executions. There’s really no guardrails on stopping the funding of terrorist organizations.”

She continued, “I think it’s abysmal. But I want to be clear, this war needs to end. We need to cut our losses. It’s been catastrophic from the beginning, and it’s really destroyed the U.S.’s reputation on the world stage.”

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