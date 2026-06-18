JB Pritzker: Trump Doesn’t Have ‘Honesty and Integrity’ Like Obama

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) claimed President Donald Trump did not have “honesty and integrity,” like former President Barack Obama.

Discussing President Obama’s speech at his presidential center opening, Pritzker said, “Sitting in the audience and watching the president speak, listening to Michelle Obama speak, and reviewing the history of his presidency, I must say, I’m reminded that there once was a time indeed, during most of my life, when we had presidents who exhibited character and honesty and integrity and kindness and empathy. Those are all things that I think all of us longed for once again. And we were reminded that we can have that, we can have that and we don’t have it now. But there is an awful lot of work for us ahead to do. And I think that’s what we were being called to remember and also called to do, which is the hard work of restoring our democracy, of restoring the kind of leadership that we really ought to have for the people of this country.”

He added, “When Donald Trump says that he’d like to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, he means it. He kept repeating it over and over. He thinks that Mexico is not our friend and that they’re not working with us. And indeed, they are our friends. And I just think that this nation is now I think people are beginning to recognize that across the world, we stand for something important that other people want to be, but not when we have a president who exhibits the kind of things that this president exhibits and has anti-democratic tendencies, indeed, is promoting authoritarianism and standing with some of our worst enemies across the world. Strength is actually fighting for human rights in the eradication of disease and a free press. It is not standing by Vladimir Putin and others.”

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