Dem Rep. Himes: Trump Is Trying to Compromise Elections

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) claimed President Donald Trump is attempting to “compromise” the midterm elections.

Host Abby Phillip said, “President Trump in the last hour talking about the state of California. He is basically saying he wants to take another look at the elections there.”

President Trump said, “Hey, did they screw the kid Pratt? He’s leading, and all of a sudden, he’s lost. Then it started happening with the next candidate, Steve Hilton, who’s running for governor. I said, here we go again. And I called up the U.S. attorney in California. They said, we’re going to have a number in the next week. Next week. I called up the very powerful, very good U.S. attorney in California, and I said, do me a favor. Take a look. They’re trying to steal that election, too.”

Phillip asked, “What’s your reaction?”

Himes said, “Look, this is exactly what he did after he lost the election. He said it was fraudulent. He went to U.S. attorneys. He went to court. Every single court said that is not true. It is not true. And I‘m sure he‘s going to sic people on California, and they‘ll discover what they always discover: that the election was fair. Trump is doing this because he knows he‘s going to lose the House of Representatives and maybe the Senate, and he wants to reserve the right to try to compromise those elections, make no mistake what he’s doing here.”

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