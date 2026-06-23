Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘Glad’ Iran’s ‘Price’ to Open Strait Was Ending Israeli Operation in Lebanon

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that “the Lebanon-Israel war needed to stop, no matter what, and so I guess I’m glad that that was included in Iran’s price” to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Do you think the U.S. is going to be able to or wants to pressure Israel to end their military operations in Lebanon?”

Murphy answered, “Well, I do think that we know that it is a precondition to ending the war in Iran, and I guess I do give credit to the president that he finally realized that he had lost. That’s really what happened here. We didn’t achieve any of our objectives. Iran was getting stronger by the day. They had the global economy in a stranglehold. And they basically told the United States, we will reopen the Strait, but only if you release all of our oil sanctions, you give us all of our frozen assets, you commit to spend $300 billion on our reconstruction, and you get Israel to stop the war with Lebanon. That was a very, very, very high price to pay, and Trump was willing to pay it, because the war was just a disaster. Now, the Lebanon-Israel war needed to stop, no matter what, and so I guess I’m glad that that was included in Iran’s price.”

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