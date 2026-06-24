Larry David Despairs Trump’s UFC Fight at White House Left Him ‘Embarrassed to Be an American’

Comedian, Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David is no supporter of President Donald Trump‘s spectacular recent UFC fight at the White House. To say the least.

At the Tuesday night premiere of the writer and actor’s new series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, the 78-year-old Hollywood fixture despaired the event hurt his feelings and left him “embarrassed” to be an American.

“It was a travesty,” David told Variety. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

As Breitbart News reported, an octagon was built on the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 event that celebrated the president’s 80th birthday and the nation’s 250th birthday as well, complete with ads for corporate sponsors.

For his part David – who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York – has previously sneered at Trump as a “sociopath” and a “sick man.”

He’s also used Trump as a comic foil, mocking the MAGA movement’s red hats in one episode of “Curb” and Trump’s mug shot in another.

In April, 2020 he told the New York Times that unlike Trump, “the worst dictators in history” have at least one “decent quality” about them.

“You know, it’s an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality,” David told the Times’ Maureen Dowd of President Trump.

“You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”

(For the record, Joseph Stalin’s regime killed an estimated 20 million people).