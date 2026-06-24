Actor Billy Crystal Teams with Adam Schiff to Help Democrats Raise Campaign Cash Ahead of Midterms

Actor/comedian Billy Crystal shared a stage in Santa Monica with Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to help raise funds for the Democrats as they prepare for the mid-term elections later this year.

Punchbowl News reports Schiff delivered $1.3 million for Senate Democratic candidates last weekend at a pair of California fundraisers which included the on-stage appearance of Crystal.

The outlet detailed what was involved:

At the Santa Monica event, actor Billy Crystal joined as a special guest and moderated a Q-and-A with the candidates. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) was also in attendance. Schiff represented Hollywood when he served in the House. The California Democrat secured donations from the more than 200 attendees.

Crystal has long been a committed supporter of the Democratic Party while never ceasing to voice his disapproval of President Donald Trump.

The nine-time Oscar host has actively campaigned for Democratic candidates not just limited to Schiff, starred in targeted “Get Out the Vote” political ads, and frequently performs roasting sets that target conservative figures.

As recently as Tuesday night he poked fun at Trump and the recent Los Angeles mayoral race while hosting the opening night festivities for the 2026 Hollywood Bowl season, as the Hollywood Reporter notes.

“Welcome to the 2026 opening night of the Hollywood Bowl,” Crystal told the crowd at the start of the evening. “I haven’t heard excitement like that since they took Trump’s name off the Kennedy Center. Unbelievable.”

The barb led to enthusiastic cheers and jeers from the audience, the outlet noted.