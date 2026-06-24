Kelsey Grammer: Trump’s Reflecting Pool Critics Have Been ‘Consumed by Hatred’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” actor Kelsey Grammer said the critics of President Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovations were “consumed by hatred.”

Watters said, “That pool is America’s mirror. We look in it and we love what we see. We are looking at ourselves our history our heritage. The Left hates everything they see. They want it broken and murky. They don’t want it to reflect the greatness of the nation.”

He continued, “The algae’s been removed, water’s clean, and we hope it stays that way. So why can’t we have nice things?”

Grammar said, “Well, we can, And most Americans understand that we can and should. There is a, you know, a, a virus that has infected some a very small number of people, I think, who just want to tear things down. They’re they’re, they’ve been consumed by hatred. And, of course, hatred ends up basically destroying you. So, you know, they’re welcome to it. I pray for them. I pray for everyone to find, you know, a decent, sentiment in their hearts about this country and about the people who run out these days and and about those who love it because, it’s worth loving. And it’s great that we’ve been given this chance to see it. And in the eyes of so many of our of our European, fellows and South American fellows and that there’s this whole idea of out of many, we are one. It’s one of the greatest things in the world. It’s it’s by definition, a diverse nation. But we have a unifying concept that everybody’s worth reaching for. The moon and America will help you do it.”

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