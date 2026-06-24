Carville: Dems ‘Should Not Seat’ Chevalier in the Dem Caucus, ‘She Doesn’t Even Believe in Interracial Dating’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Democratic strategist James Carville argued that if Democratic U.S. House nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier is elected, “they should not seat her in the caucus. Her views are totally against anything that any Democrat has. We believe in pluralism. She doesn’t even believe in interracial dating.”

Carville began by saying that the reaction to Tuesday’s primary results is “90% hysterical reaction. It’s three seats in New York City.”

He continued, “And, by the way, two of them, I don’t think are even Democrats. This Chevalier lady, I don’t — they should not seat her in the caucus. Her views are totally against anything that any Democrat has. We believe in pluralism. She doesn’t even believe in interracial dating. I don’t think there’s a place in the party. I do not — by the way, I’m not sure she wants to be a Democrat. Go do something else, form your own party.”

Carville further stated, “I wouldn’t seat her. This is not who we are. And we should just say, look, you’re duly elected, have your seat in Congress, but you’re not getting any committee assignments when the Democrats get the majority.”

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