Watch: John Fetterman Rebukes Larry David for Calling White House UFC Fight a ‘Travesty’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) rebuked comedian Larry David for criticizing the recent UFC match at the White House for President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Larry David, a frequent critic of President Trump, called the UFC event a “travesty” in an inverview with Variety, even going so far to say that he was “embarrassed to be an American.”

“It was a travesty,” he said. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

Fetterman revealed his thoughts about Larry David’s criticism to TMZ DC this week when reporter Jacob Wasserman approached him Wednesday on Capitol Hill, referencing the 1981 movie Stripes.

“I’d say lighten up, Francis,” Fetterman said.

The line occurs in the classic film when a character named Francis (played by Conrad Dunn) demands to be called “psycho” and goes through list of reasons on why he’d kill someone if they call him Francis.

“Lighten up, Francis,” Sgt. Hulka (played by Warren Oates) says in response.

Fetterman said that that Larry David should “get over himself.”

“Hey, I’m proud to be an American, and if you are embarrassed or whatever because of a UFC thing, get over yourself, dude!” the senator said.