Jayapal: Dems ‘Absolutely’ Talking About Expanding Supreme Court

Friday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) revealed Democrat lawmakers were “absolutely” discussing expanding the Supreme Court and implementing term limits.

Jayapal said, “I think what the Supreme Court has done yesterday is, again, rubber stamp a mass deportation agenda, but also to your economic point, made it very clear to Americans across this country why this is bad for America. That is what’s going to happen. We’re going to see the economic consequences very soon, on top of the moral consequences.”

Host Alicia Menendez asked, “Before I let you go real quick, you’ve advocated for expanding the court from 9 to 13 seats. Is that now a conversation that is happening inside the caucus?”

Jayapal said, “Absolutely it is. Absolutely. I mean, look, we need a Supreme Court that is not beholden to corporate interests to any president, but is actually willing to interpret the law and not reinterpret it and revisit settled decisions. And this court has shown over and over again that it is incapable of doing that.”

She added, “We need to expand the court. We need term limits, and we need an ethics and transparency standard that matches other courts. That’s why Elizabeth Warren and I have introduced that bill around ethics and transparency. All of that needs to happen, and I think the Supreme Court is making it incredibly clear that we need to make those changes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN