Rand Paul: Anthony Fauci’s Pardon ‘Has to Be Challenged’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that former Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci’s pardon had to be challenged given recent revelations showing his involvement in so-called gain-of-function research that may have led to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky Republican also questioned whether former President Joe Biden was aware of the details of Fauci’s circumstances.

“What about this pardon?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “What can be done now? Joe Biden gave him a preemptive pardon literally hours before the president, President Trump, took office. Do you believe that can be challenged? Is it legitimate? Was it done by an autopen?”

“You know, lawyers and people from the attorney general’s office will have to determine,” Paul replied. “I think it’s extraordinary. It’s a pardon that goes over 10 years and doesn’t have specific crimes. The only other pardon like this in the history of the United States would be what Hunter Biden received. And there’s been a lot of questions about that. So, a 10-year pardon on non-specific crimes, I wonder whether or not that is the intention the Constitution had when they gave the pardon power.”

“But it has to be challenged. Me saying it’s not enough. You would have to actually go to court and challenge the validity of it. There also is some question, did President Biden — was he aware of who Anthony Fauci was? Did he specifically understand the details of the case and grant Anthony Fauci a pardon? Or did a low-level assistant with an autopen do this without consultation with the president? I don’t know all the facts on that, but I think it’s worth coming out. He should be asked about the pardon. If he comes, if he obeys the law and the subpoena, if he comes to my committee, we will ask him about the pardon.”

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