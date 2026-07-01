Brennan: I’m Suing Because Trump’s DOJ Can’t Be Trusted

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former CIA Director John Brennan said he filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice because Trump could not be trusted to preserve all records related to an investigation into him.

Brennan said, “Clearly I didn’t come to the decision to launch this lawsuit against the Trump administration, President Trump and the Department of Justice lightly. But as you and I have talked numerous times over the past 18 months, Donald Trump has been engaged in this campaign to punish individuals he considers his enemies. And I am being targeted by Donald Trump.”

He added, “I have come to learn and talking to my lawyers that we can’t trust the Department of Justice to carry out its duties in the manner that it has done over the past centuries in terms of a presumption of regularity, that the courts will give the Department of Justice and U.S. government the presumption that it is carrying out its obligations responsibly and with integrity but it has not. We, in terms of forum shopping and judge shopping and, you know, having individuals and professional prosecutors who have resigned rather than pursue investigations that have no basis in fact. So if they’re doing this, I also am concerned to my lawyers are very concerned that any type of records that might in fact, expose what they are doing are not being kept. They have, you know, openly, you know, decried or have condemned the the obligations to fulfill their obligations under the Presidential Records Act. They are using different apps to conceal their messaging like Single apps where things are automatically deleted. And this is in contravention of long held requirements that the government is supposed to keep these records. So again, it looks as though with the appointment of Joe diGenova and continued investigations and, you know, the effort underway in Florida, that there could be an indictment of me, despite whatever spaciousness under undergirds it.”

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