Dem Rep. Grijalva: Freedom 250 Speakers Speaking About Religion, ‘Not as Much About’ ‘What the Contributions Have Been’ — Could Have Had Broad Celebration

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) said that some of the Freedom 250 speakers “all spoke of religion and not as much about…what the contributions have been in our country. We could have had a true celebration of art, music, poetry, just a big, encompassing celebration of what it is to be an American and everyone that has contributed.”

In response to a question from guest host Luke Russert on the “Christian nationalism” of Freedom 250, Grijalva said, “[O]ur nation is built on, really, the contributions of immigrants, of people from all different countries, all different nationalities, and all different religions. We do not have an official religion in this country, nor do I believe should we. We are supposed to be this melting pot where everyone comes together and is stronger as a result of it. But under this administration, it is more about how Christian you are.”

She added, “Even some of the speakers that were speaking all spoke of religion and not as much about what our — what is — what the contributions have been in our country. We could have had a true celebration of art, music, poetry, just a big, encompassing celebration of what it is to be an American and everyone that has contributed. But what it has been is an incredibly stifling hot environment where nobody is coming to because there’s really nothing to see there.”

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