Glaude: No Substantive Difference Between Trump Administration, White Supremacists

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said there was no “substantive difference between” President Donald Trump’s administration and the white supremacist group Patriot Front.

Glaude said, “What is the substantive difference between the Patriot Front and the policies of the Trump administration? The Patriot Front says it wants a white ethno state, sounds like Stephen Miller to me. It says that multiculturalism, immigration and diversity pose an existential threat to the country, sounds like Trump’s immigration policies to me. Sounds like his attack on DEI to me. So I want us to name the devil that has this by the throat. There’s a reason why the Interior Secretary will not condemn the Patriot Front, because in so many ways, at the level of substance, they’re easily aligned.”

He added, “Well, I mean, it’s an echo of the Brownshirts, of course, and the like, but it’s also a sense that they are worried about some form of social sanction even though the permission structures allow them to come out in public to do what they’re doing, they’re still worried that, you know, that they will somehow, you know, bear cost for this. And this is very important for us to understand. There’s no substantive difference between, say, the KKK and the White Citizens Council, except for class, perhaps. Right. I mean, we we tend to think of the KKK as being a working class institution, as it were, but it was filled with people who were on chambers of commerce, people who were sheriffs, people who were firefighters in the light. So what we what would be revealed if those masks were taken down is that it wasn’t just simply the folks on the margins. It could be folk in our in our own community.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN