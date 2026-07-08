MS NOW’s Tur: Dems ‘Overlooked’ ‘Not Very Believable’ Nazi Tat Explanation from Platner

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Moment,” host Katy Tur said that the explanation given by then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner for his Nazi tattoo was “not very believable” but Democrats “overlooked” that and his other issues.

Tur said, “The Democratic Party, in searching for somebody that fit the bill of someone who could relate to and appeal to a broader set of voters that had been lost to Donald Trump, they found Graham Platner. And, yeah, he had a lot of warts, a lot of warts, and they overlooked them. This one is clearly a bridge too far. But I think it does bring us into the realm of, at what point do you allow for redemption? At what point do you say this person did have a rough past, they did make mistakes? Again, I’m not justifying what Platner did ultimately, or is alleged to have done, which he denies. But how far does the party let someone go who’s said bad things online, who has a tattoo that’s not great? Like, where is the path for redemption?”

MS NOW Political Analyst Basil Smikle responded, “I guess what I look for is, you may have done some things, but where is the — is there penance? How much have you done since then to kind of make up for that bad behavior? And there’s actually even a more simple evaluation here. Let’s just take the tattoo, for example, which is horrible, and he said, well, I covered it up because I found out what it meant.”

Tur then cut in to say, “Which is not very believable.”

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