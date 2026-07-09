Dem Rep. Houlahan on Iran: Can’t Negotiate in Good Faith with Trump, They Also Aren’t Good

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) said that she doesn’t know “how anybody can negotiate in good faith with President Trump because he doesn’t stay consistent from one moment to the other, let alone one week to the other.”

Houlahan began by stating that “nobody should be surprised at the actions of the Iranians. They are not good actors.”

Later, she said, “President Trump also seems to have a very deliberate strategy of saying positive things one day and then negative things the next day. And you’re seeing that go on, not only over time, over several weeks, but also within the span of that conference that we just heard, head-spinning contradictions, head-spinning hypocrisy and inaccuracies, as you pointed out as well. I don’t know how anybody can negotiate in good faith with President Trump because he doesn’t stay consistent from one moment to the other, let alone one week to the other. And that makes it pretty darn hard for us to understand how we’re going to find peace in the Middle East and also in Ukraine.”

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