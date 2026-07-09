Dem Rep. Menefee: We Know ICE ‘Murdered’ Man in Houston, ICE Is Jumping to Conclusions, Need Investigation

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) discussed his call for an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Houston by ICE agents and stated that “we know not much at all, because ICE has rushed to make statements,” but we know the individual “was murdered on the street in plain daylight by ICE agents who were in an unmarked vehicle.”

Menefee said, “We know that a man who has spent so many years here in Houston, a father, a husband, someone who had built a business here and who had sent his kids to college, was murdered on the street in plain daylight by ICE agents who were in an unmarked vehicle. But, outside of that, we know not much at all, because ICE has rushed to make statements, including calling Mr. Araujo an illegal alien, instead of recognizing his dignity and his humanity. But they have put out no evidence. So we have seen and heard nothing from ice except the same old, same old that they have said took place in other cities, only for the evidence to come and show that that is not the case. So we know that ICE has been hiding the ball, that they have not shown us whatever evidence they have. And we also know that the Trump administration has already started lying about this.”

Later, he added that “here in Houston, Democratic lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation, because the Trump administration has shown that they cannot be trusted.”

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