We Need to See the Signs Earlier: Ro Khanna Gives Absurd Excuse for Platner Endorsement

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Graham Platner.

Marlow said, “We had missed the signs and we got to be better about seeing the signs, not all the hyperaggressive Reddit posts or the literal Totenkopf tattoo, which is the German death head used by Nazi SS guards.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo