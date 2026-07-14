Booker: As AG, Blanche Would Be ‘One of the Most Corrupt’ Law Enforcement Officers Ever

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said if confirmed as Attorney General, Todd Blanche would be “one of the most corrupt ever.”

Booker said, “I have put out 14 different issues that should be disqualifying that conservatives even have come out against. You just talk about the Epstein files, his horrific handling of them, him re-traumatize, the survivors, because of releasing their personal information, opening them up to, hate even on the far right. You have people coming out and saying that was horrible and disqualifying. You have former DOJ officials, over 1200 of them coming out in an unprecedented way. We’ve never seen before in the Senate, people appointed by Republicans and Democrats, alumni from the DOJ saying, do not let this person have this position permanently. They are a danger to the United States and our public safety.”

He added, ‘So you can go through over and over again, even my partnering with Senator Cassidy on the Republican side, about the slush fund, that he was presiding over, hoping to get people who beat viciously police officers, on January 6 to helping to get them, resources, taxpayer money. So there’s numerous things that should bury this confirmation. But unfortunately, we’re living in a, in a, in a period in which so many of my Republican Senate colleagues are willing to close their eyes, put their fingers in their ears, and ignore the evidence before them in order that Donald Trump can do whatever he wants and get whatever he wants. But in this case, what he gets, what we get, is the potential of having the highest law enforcement officer in the land, being one of the most corrupt ever.”

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