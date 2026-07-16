Behar: Trump Has ‘Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” self-proclaimed TV “shrink” and show co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump had “obsessive-compulsive disorder.”

Behar said, “I can’t wait for tonight. I can’t wait to hear the speech tonight because what I’m experiencing is that he is in a delusion. He has obsessive-compulsive disorder. I’m not a shrink, but I play one on this show.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You have diagnosed me with worse.”

Behar said, “He is about the election, Obama and Greenland. These are his three. And the mass delusion around him is what we’re all talking about here. These people who prop him up and say, ‘Yes, Your Highness, yes, Your Highness.’ We’re in a lot of trouble.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Yeah, but those same people that said, ‘Yes, your highness, yes, your highness’ also told everyone to stop looking back at January 6 and to look forward. They’re looking back further now than they were before. And yet they said there was nothing to see there.”

Behar said, “But they forgot these people, that there was news on January 6 for Vice President Pence. I’m saying they should get killed, but it’s symbolic of how they treat somebody who really wants to do the right thing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN