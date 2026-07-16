Warnock: Trump a ‘Failed President,’ ‘His Support Is Collapsing’

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) claimed President Donald Trump was a “failed” president whose support is “collapsing.”

Host John King said, “You posted on social media early today, quote. Why is Trump still focused on 2020? And you believe it’s so he can create the pretext to interfere in 2026? What do you mean by that? What are you worried about?”

Warnock said, “Oh, that’s absolutely right. This is a failed president and his support is collapsing before his very eyes. I hear it as I move all across Georgia. I hear from families who are just trying to be able to afford groceries. I talked yesterday, with the leader of one of our local food banks, who is saying that he’s seeing, record numbers of people turning out, to get food. And these are working people. People who work every day, they can’t afford groceries. And Donald Trump’s economy, even though he came to Georgia and said he would lower people’s costs on day one, they can’t afford healthcare. Our farmers are struggling because of his incoherent trade war. And instead of doing something for the people who I don’t mind admitting elected him in 2024, he’s trying to change the rules of the game, trying to change who actually gets to show up at a hold him accountable. He should show up for the people of Georgia. I wrote a bill that that deals with this issue of private equity. They’ve been swooping into Georgia, buying up all of our, housing stock, amassing huge portfolios, driving up the cost. I wrote a bill to do something about that. I guess that makes me a legitimate senator. He wouldn’t even sign the bill. He couldn’t. He wouldn’t even bother signing the bill. And so, I’m not focused on this. I’m going to focus on the people of Georgia.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN