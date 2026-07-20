GOP Rep. Comer: ‘Democrats Are Going to Do Everything They Can to Try to Shut the Government Down’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Sunday Briefing,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) warned that Democrats would use efforts to pass the SAVE America Act to shut down the government.

According to the Kentucky Republican, a government shutdown was a primary objective of Capitol Hill Democrats.

“Speaking of the remaining legislative days you guys have left on the calendar, government funding runs out September 30,” FNC host Jacqui Heinrich said. “House Republicans, as you mentioned, are slated to put out a clean C.R. this week. But if the President pushes to tack on the SAVE America Act, do you worry that that could bring on a government shutdown if Democrats refuse to support it?”

Comer said, “Well, the Democrats are going to do everything they can to try to shut the government down. That’s what they do, they’re good at that, they unfortunately have one or two Republicans in the House and the Senate that usually go along with them. Again, I think that we have to do whatever means necessary to pass the SAVE Act. But at the same time, government shutdowns are not good. They’re not productive. And hopefully the American people will see if there’s a shutdown, who’s at fault here. When you have an issue that’s simple, it’s not complicated, it’s not like health care reform that’s very complicated.”

“This is an issue, a simple language that would require an I.D. to show proof of citizenship before you can receive a ballot to vote,” he continued. “That’s it. A third grader could understand that. So hopefully we’ll get that done in the Senate this week. And again, I’m glad that Speaker Johnson is communicating with John Thune about this. I don’t know how many more messages the House of Representatives can send the Senate that we support the President and the majority of the American people. We want the Senate to do its job and pass the SAVE Act. Or at least pass the version of the SAVE Act that requires proof of citizenship before you’re allowed to vote.”

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