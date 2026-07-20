GOP Rep. McCormick: ‘Should Have Finished’ Iran War ‘Long Time Ago’, Not ‘Let Up’ During Talks

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) discussed the war in Iran and said that “we should have finished this a long time ago. You don’t let up, you don’t do a peace process while you’re not bombing, because, quite frankly, these guys have been defiant.”

McCormick said, “In my personal opinion, we should have finished this a long time ago. You don’t let up, you don’t do a peace process while you’re not bombing, because, quite frankly, these guys have been defiant. This Tehran regime needs to be replaced. I’ve been unapologetic about that from the beginning. … These guys have never wanted to do anything but destroy the American way. … They’ve been nothing but defiant. They will never be anything other than that.”

McCormick also stated that President Donald Trump said unconditional surrender was his goal.

Host Blake Burman asked, “So, why do you think they stopped, why do you think the president stopped and do you think he should just finish the job?”

McCormick answered, “Well, because, of course, gas prices and the midterm elections, we have a real constitutional obligation to win wars, but also, at the same — to protect the United States, but, at the same time, to win the elections, because if you can’t win the elections, you can’t control the same policies that will protect the nation in the future.”

McCormick also stated that “the President has a lot more information that I don’t have and I can’t speak to that. But, once again, he’s trying to weigh how this effects inflation, gas prices, and a bunch of international relationships, which I don’t have to deal with.”

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