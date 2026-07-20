Kellogg: We Need Different Iran Negotiating Team That’s Not ‘Real Estate Guys’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that there should be a change in the American negotiating team in Iran because we don’t “need real estate guys to be talking about negotiation in the middle of a war.” And any team should be someone tough who “can really do it well. And I don’t think we have that right now.”

Kellogg said, “Look, there [are] about five things we ought to be doing right now, because the war has changed, right now, in Iran. One on negotiations, I would change out our negotiations team. You do not…need real estate guys to be talking about negotiation in the middle of a war. And when you do bring a negotiations team back, it ought to be a real hardcore son of a bitch that is just sitting on the ground and can really do it well. And I don’t think we have that right now.”

Later in the segment, Kellogg cited Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) as an example of the kind of person who should be negotiating.

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