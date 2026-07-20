Mark Kelly: Trump ‘Flailing’ on Iran Policy, He ‘Can’t Think Strategically’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump was “flailing” on his Iran policy because he can’t think strategically.

Kelly said, “Every service member who volunteers to join the U.S. military deploy overseas, they understand the risk. The risk is from doing something that’s in furtherance of our safety and our national security. And people get that. I flew 39 combat missions in the first Gulf War. We’ve got millions of veterans that have fought overseas, over the years, over the decades. And, you know, that’s part of the deal. What you don’t expect is to have a president that takes us into a conflict without an explainable strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, without an exit strategy, strategy. And what I see now is I see an administration flailing. He’s back to talking about nuclear weapons. The Iranians weren’t accelerating the development of a nuclear weapon. They’re pretty much at the same place where they were when I came to the Senate five and a half years ago. So how do you explain to those family members, like what? Why did their sons and daughters, in this case, parents in a lot of cases, children. Why did they lose their lives? What was this for? How did this make us safer? And the result is, I mean, not only is this not making us safer, people are losing their lives. It’s also having this huge impact on the American people.”

He added, “You’re to see farms and ranches start going out of business because of a president who fundamentally doesn’t know what he’s doing and can’t think strategically.”

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