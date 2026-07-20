Slotkin: Trump Trying to Create Incident So He Can Send Federal Agents to the Polls

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said President Donald Trump was trying to create a “security incident that requires uniformed military or federal law enforcement to go to the polls.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Trump is engaged in an all-out war on voting and election integrity. I know you’ve been on top of the effort to limit people’s access to and right to vote by mail. What is your sense of how successful Trump will be in his effort to use the United States Postal Service in his election suppression campaign?

Slotkin said, “Yeah, he tweeted about me last night about, you know, the the my sort of concerns that the Postal Service was going to curb mail-in voting. But it’s part of a much bigger story. And I think we need to be honest, especially after the prime time address that the president did this week. The president is using an authoritarian playbook that I have seen tons of times abroad, where he’s sowing misinformation and disinformation about our elections because he thinks his team is going to lose. The man is basically said, including at the State of the Union, if my team loses, the system was rigged. When when he wins, the elections were great. But when he loses, they’re all fake and he’s building a case. And part of that is what he’s doing with the U.S. Postal Service, trying to limit who can send in mail in ballots. He’s giving these addresses. He’s gutting the VRA. He’s doing all of these things. And I think what it tends to culminate in, this authoritarian playbook, it culminates in him creating a security incident that requires uniformed military or federal law enforcement to go to the polls, to surround polls, to collect ballots, voting machines. And I think we need to be clear eyed about that, that he is laying out this playbook ahead of November. And so we don’t need to pick on each little thing that he does. We need to stand back from 40,000 ft and see what’s happening.”

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