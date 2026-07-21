Al Green: Trump Will Be Impeached for His ‘Dastardly’ Violations of the Law

Tuesday on CSPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said he will bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his “dastardly unconstitutional violations of the law.”

Green said, “How can continue to impose this fraud, this Ponzi scheme, on people such that he makes, hundreds of millions at the expense of other people who buy into his Ponzi scheme? He’s more concerned about that than the lives that are being lost. And, yes, I lived through Jim Crow. I went to the back door. I drank from colored water fountains. I had to sit in the back of the bus. Yes, I can see us unfortunately regressing. I can see us moving in the wrong direction. And when you start making people suspect because of how they look, you’re moving in the wrong direction, and you are moving toward Jim Crow. But let me say this to you, sir. Worry not. Al Green will bring articles of impeachment within a very short period of time against this president for his dastardly unconstitutional violations of the law. We call it high crimes and misdemeanors. They will be brought.”

Addressing the host, Green added, “I will now ask for the opportunity to return to your program, and I have those and hand them to you personally, and we will discuss them.”

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