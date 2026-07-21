‘Business Binds People’: U.N. Amb. Mike Waltz Explains Trump’s Approach to Diplomacy

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ambassador Mike Waltz talked about diplomacy.

Waltz said, “Business binds people. And if you have the next generation, say in the Middle East, for example, under the Abraham Accords, talking about data centers and rail and roads and ports and AI and, you know, that will bind the next generation.”

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