Dem Rep. Green: Trump Wants to Push People of Color out of America

Tuesday on CSPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump of trying to “push people of color out of the country.”

Green said, “As to the Haitians, as you know, the president has pushed for and they’ve successfully now eliminated the TPS for the Haitians, temporary protected status, sending them back to a country that is ruled by gangs and sending them back to a country where poverty is, something that they live with in ways that we cannot imagine.”

He added, “I don’t think the president has a heart. He simply desires to do whatever he can to push people of color out of the country if he can. And he’s doing it with the Haitians. He’s doing with the Latinos, and he’s doing it with, the blessing of my Republican colleagues in Congress, which is what is wrong. And I want to tell you this, dear friends of this president, aside from what we’ve said already about the war, military people are starting to respond to him.”

He concluded, “At some point, you’re going to have to deal with people who are speaking to you from the protest movement, not just those people who around you who embrace you and tell you all of the good things that you want to hear when you’re having your cabinet meetings.”

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