Exclusive: Army Secretary Driscoll Credits Trump, Hegseth’s Focus on Lethality, Excellence for Recruiting Boom

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Army Secretary Dan Driscoll talked about recruitment.

Driscoll said, “So, 61,500 new recruits are joining the United States Army. We hit that about 8 and a half months into our year. This is specifically and directly because of Secretary War’s and the president’s push on lethality and their push on excellence.”

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