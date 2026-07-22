Maryland’s Democrat-run Montgomery County Council passed a concealed carry ban and “ghost gun” regulations on July 21, 2026.

Bethesda Today noted that the gun controls passed by a vote of 10-1, pointing out that they are “amendments to a county gun law that effectively banned ghost guns and prevented people from carrying guns in ‘places of public assembly.’”

FOX 5 DC reported that the new controls “[define] so-called ‘ghost guns’ and restrict their sale or transfer to minors.” The controls also prohibit the carrying of guns in “parks, places of worship, and government buildings.”

Mark Pennak, president of the Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group, noted that one of his clients is a former special forces member who “is not allowed to carry in a Synagogue.”

He pointed out that Synagogues are “targets” and the law-abiding are “basically, in these places, naked” and unable to defend themselves.

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D) was the sole councilmember to vote against the gun controls, voicing her concern that enforcement of the carry ban will lead to increased policing and “stop and frisk” style searches.

She said, “I’m just wondering how a law enforcement officer or someone would know that I’m carrying a concealed weapon unless they stop and frisk me.”

Sayles added, “I’m just concerned that this may lead to greater surveillance of everyday citizens.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.