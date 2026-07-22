Leftists Blast Sophie Cunningham for Saying Men Have No Place in Women’s Sports: ‘Truly Disgusting’

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is being attacked for her stance in support of protecting women’s sports from men identifying as women.

In an interview with ESPN published this week, Cunningham spoke out in favor of banning men who claim to be women from being allowed in women’s sports. And since the article went live, radical, pro-trans activists have targeted the Indianapolis Fever player.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” Cunningham told ESPN.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

But now that her full sentiment on trans athletes is out there, the leftist mob is after her head, The Comeback reported.

One cowardly X user who locked her comments, for instance, ripped Cunningham as “disgusting,” writing, “Fucking awful. Cannot imagine being an adult with a large platform and choosing to bully vulnerable children in this way. truly disgusting and beyond disappointing.”

Another seemed to hint that she thinks Cunningham should be shunned in sports locker rooms: “It would be incredibly hard for me to share a locker room with that woman.”

WNBA reporter Roberta F. Rodrigues went on the attack and called Cunningham “transphobic” even though the WNBA star explicitly said she has nothing against trans people.

“Sophie Cunningham is unafraid. Unafraid to be blatantly transphobic. ‘I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.’ Her own words. In an ESPN article, Rodrigues wrote.

Another extremist, left-wing X user lumped Cunningham in with reputed right-wingers: “Amazing how Sophie claims to ‘be in the middle’ when she’s literally following the likes of Tucker Carlson, Riley Gaines, Erika Kirk, and JK Rowling.”

Another X user attacked the league itself for allowing Cunningham to have an opinion.

“Btw if the ‘No Space for Hate’ campaign applies to fans, coaches and players alike, Sophie should be suspended for spewing transphobic dogwhistles publicly. Trans W players like Layshia Calrenden shouldn’t have to accept hate from a player of her former team,” she wrote.

Many other intolerant, left-wing bigots also piled on:

One common factor among these haters and foul-mouthed social media users is that they turned off their comments so no one can reply to their hate in kind.

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