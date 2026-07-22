Van Hollen: Trump ‘Downplaying the Deaths’ of U.S. Service Members

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) accused President Donald Trump of “downplaying the deaths” of 18 American service members.

Van Hollen said, “We should end this war. I mean, the best thing we can do for our troops, the best thing we can do for our country is to end this war.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “President Trump is attending a dignified transfer of U.S. service members recently killed in this Iran war. Today, he’s doing that. Yesterday, he posted on social media this comparing the 18 troop deaths, at Iran’s hands to larger numbers of service members killed. In other words, including Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam. What was your response to that social media post making that making that comparison?”

Van Hollen said, “Well, Wolf, I thought that downplaying the deaths of 18 American service members to kind of trivialize it by saying that Donald Trump had done a great job, compared to the number of American deaths in other wars, wars which he has said himself should never have been started. I thought that was a great disservice and showed great disrespect, to the men and women who have been killed in this Iran war.”

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