Exclusive: SBA Admin. Loeffler Calls Out ‘Experts,’ Establishment Media for ‘Doomcasting’ About Economy, Failing on Tariffs

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Kelly Loeffler, the Small Business Administrator, talked about economists.

Loeffler said, “The experts were wrong on tariffs. The doomcasting that happened around tariffs was absolutely wrong.”

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