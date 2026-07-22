Crow: Trump Attempting to Weaponize Nat’l Security Infrastructure to Suppress Voting

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump wants to weaponize our “entire national security infrastructure” to suppress elections.

Crow said, “I am extremely concerned. I remain extremely concerned about the fact that we have a president and a secretary of defense and an entire national security infrastructure that is either incompetent or is completely beholden to a president who wants to weaponize them for political vengeance or to try to suppress elections. That is what’s going on. Meanwhile, we have over 50,000 service members in the Middle East who remain at great risk. And the answers have not been given to me or anyone else that I’m aware of in Congress as to how we’re going to secure and protect those men and women. ”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Donald Trump said this of soldiers who lost their lives fighting in the war in Iran, quote, they were very strong on Iran not having a nuclear weapon. What do you think of a president putting words in the mouths of soldiers who have paid with their lives for a war that no one asked them their opinion of before they served in it?”

Crow said, “Well, it’s disgusting. And why would we be surprised? This is a president who maligned POW, you know, John McCain.”

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