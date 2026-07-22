Hawley: Smithsonian Director ‘Should Resign or Be Fired, and Her Salary Ought to Be Refunded’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley reacted to testimony from Smithsonian National Museum of American History director Anthea Hartig.

Hartig appeared on Capitol Hill earlier this week to defend the Smithsonian’s apparently left-leaning political tack regarding American history.

“Senator, I would think that a lot of Americans who are not aware of all of this were pretty shocked by that hearing today,” guest host Charlie Hurt said.

Hawley replied, “I would think so too, Charlie, because it’s absolutely outrageous. I heard the director say that she was propped up by the cushions of white privilege and America was, too. You know what she’s propped up by is taxpayer money, and what she ought to do is resign and give back every single cent she has been paid while she has been ruining this great national institution known as the Smithsonian. And by the way, if she doesn’t like America and she thinks that we’re an oppressive nation, why doesn’t she go live in Iran for a month or two? Or how about China? Write us a letter. Tell us then what you think? Is America still oppressive? This is just absurd. Every dime of taxpayer money she’s gotten needs to come back.”

The Missouri Republican urged for Hartig’s employment to be terminated.

“Well, they ought to fire her. I mean, listen, if we need to amend the statute, then let’s do it,” he added. “But she needs to be gone. The idea that we’re spending taxpayer money on this individual who believes America is an inherently terrible place, and she’s the one who’s in charge of telling American history, that’s absurd. She should resign or be fired, and her salary ought to be refunded to the American taxpayer.”

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