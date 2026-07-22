Jim Jordan Predicts ‘Reconciliation 3.0’ Will Pass

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said he expected Congress to pass another reconciliation bill.

The Ohio Republican also reiterated the need for the SAVE America Act after it was revealed that

“Do you think reconciliation 3.0 will pass?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

Jordan replied, “I do. I think it’ll pass the House. We do the first step. It looks like later today, but yes, we’re trying to fund the government because remember the Democrats shut down the government twice this Congress, the two longest shutdowns in history. So we’re trying to fund the government. We got that bill passed yesterday. We’re trying to make sure our troops get funded.”

“When you go to war, you have to replenish the ammunition, replenish the troops, so we’re making sure we do that,” he added. “And of course, in light of what we learned about New Jersey, I think it just underscores the fact that we need photo ID for voters, which is the SAVE AMERICA Act. So we want to get that passed as well. So those are sort of the three big things that just make good commonsense that we’re trying to get done, as you said before the August break.”

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