Cotton: Iran Can’t ‘Continue’ to Have Missile Shield, Need to ‘Finish’ Operations and Hit Harder

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) discussed Iran and said that “we can’t allow them to continue to have this shield of thousands of drones and missiles which might protect a future nuclear program after the Trump administration.” And “the time has come to finish our military operations, to hit them much harder, as the president said, not just along the southern coast next to the Strait, but to take out as much more of their missile and their drone programs and the manufacturing that backs those up as possible.”

Cotton said, “Brian, as the president has said, these people were never serious about negotiating. They’re revolutionary fanatics. Secretary Hegseth said the same thing yesterday. That’s been proven clear. We’re right to be retaliating for Iran’s strikes against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. But because these fanatics are not serious about negotiations, I think the time has come to finish our military operations, to hit them much harder, as the president said, not just along the southern coast next to the Strait, but to take out as much more of their missile and their drone programs and the manufacturing that backs those up as possible. What Secretary Rubio said is right. This has always been about preventing them from getting a nuclear weapon. We’ve set back that nuclear program by years. But we can’t allow them to continue to have this shield of thousands of drones and missiles which might protect a future nuclear program after the Trump administration. So, the president is right, these fanatics are not serious about negotiating. It’s time to finish our military operations, keep the Strait open, and to keep the blockade in place.”

Later, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “And you want to pick up the intensity, not level it off, you mean intensify, is that correct, the number of strikes?”

Cotton answered, “I think that’s where we are right now. These fanatics have made clear they don’t want to negotiate. The talks are a farce that are just designed to string us along. We need to finish our military operational plans, which will deal an even more severe blow to their conventional missile and drone forces.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett