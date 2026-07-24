Alyssa Farah Griffin: SAVE America Act Would ‘Disenfranchise More Republicans’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin warned the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would “disenfranchise more Republicans.”

Griffin said, “I oppose the Save America Act. I think it would be overly cumbersome for people to vote for someone like me. I don’t have a driver’s license. I have an ID, I have a passport.”

She continued, “I think that the right to vote is sacrosanct; I think that civic engagement is something you need to show up for. I would support, however, making it free to obtain an identification card because there are Americans where that could cost them too much, could be too cumbersome, making it a federal holiday so that people can get off work and show up to vote. It is a bad thing when only about 65% of our country shows up to vote. I’m all for more people voting.”

She added, “I have a feeling that if the Save America Act passed, which it’s not going to, it would actually disenfranchise more Republicans. It’s rural voters who would most likely not have a passport, most likely haven’t traveled outside of the country. So it’s just bad policy.”

Griffin concluded, “I think would honestly would be rural Americans who don’t have, you know, would have a problem.”

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