Van Jones: Trump’s WHCD Speech ‘Was Mean and Small and Not Funny’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Night,” political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech “was mean and small and not funny.”

Jones said, “Well, I think the worst thing you can say is it just wasn’t funny at all. It just wasn’t funny. It was mean and small, but you can be mean and small and funny. This was mean and small and not funny. And he didn’t talk about any American besides himself and his enemies. There are people at home who can’t figure out how to pay for gas, or people at home who worry about their nephew who’s serving overseas. There’s people at home who have real problems who would love to see somebody reflect their reality and maybe make fun of some of their enemies, some of their problems. He missed the entire opportunity to talk to those people, and he just he started off as kind of like cuddly Care Bear Trump. And the internet is like rabid grizzly Trump, but just kind of wandered around in the backyard like, you know, attacking things and then wandered off the stage.”

He added, “And I just, you know, I it’s hard to be disappointed, given what I’ve seen for the past ten years. But it’s like Lucy and the football. Here I am once again, disappointed.”

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