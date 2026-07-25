FNC’s Keane: Iran Used Whatever Funds They Got from Deal to Replenish, Move Nuclear Materials ‘Likely Beyond’ Our Capability

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) stated that Iran used “whatever money they got back from the deal” to things like replenishing their weapons and “moving nuclear materials to Pickaxe Mountain, where it’s deeply buried and likely beyond the capability of our bombs.”

Keane said, “[T]his is a major industrial power, Iran. This is a country of 94 million people, a huge country in itself, a huge labor force, a well-educated population base. It’s not surprising that whatever money they got back from the deal — so to speak — and whatever reserves they had while all of these negotiations were going on, they were pouring that into recovering of what? The things that matter most to them, yes, you’ve mentioned a couple of them: One, moving nuclear materials to Pickaxe Mountain, where it’s deeply buried and likely beyond the capability of our bombs. Two, resurrecting as many of the ballistic missiles as they possibly can, and recovering other weapons systems like drones, etc. And what does that tell you? It tells you how dead serious they are about their goals and where they would be if we stopped action. So, yes, the Iranians have capability and you can see what their priorities are. This regime is no different, even though the players are different, than the previous regimes that have been running Iran for 47 years. They’re as diabolical and as radical, tyrannical as they are and they’re completely committed to their goals.”

Keane added that he thinks there will be a large attack on Iran and he doesn’t think President Donald Trump will allow Iran to be in a situation to recover.

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