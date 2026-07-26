Kelly: Trump’s Level of Corruption Is Unprecedented 

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed President Donald Trump’s level of corruption is unprecedented.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Of course, a lot of buzz about whether you are going to run for president in 2028. This week, your wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was asked if you should run. She said, go for it. You’ve been very open that you’re seriously considering it. Senator, what would get you to a yes that you will run in 2028?”

Kelly said, “Yeah, I think we’ve got to see, you know what, what are the issues that we’re facing after we get on the other side of November here? It’s really critical that Democrats win back the House and the Senate and put a check on a president who is so corrupt. There’s nothing to compare him to. I mean, he spends most of his time trying to figure out how to enrich himself and his family members and his friends. It is corruption that we’ve never seen before, and it’s hurting the American people. People can’t afford their lives. So this is a discussion I’m going to continue to have with my family, but we’ve got plenty of time.”

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